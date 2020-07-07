Vikas Dubey Manhunt Leads To Recovery Of Bombs; Wanted Gangster Is Injured, Say Police

In the latest development in the manhunt for Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey, the police has managed to recover several bombs during the search operations carried out Bikaru village. As per sources, the police received intelligence to carry out a raid in a house in the village during which several bombs were found. In addition to this, police sources in a massive revelation have said that the wanted gangster has broken legs and wears metal prosthetics in place of them.

While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Bihar’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey assured that all efforts were being made to nab the criminal. "We are on high alert, he cannot pass safely if he enters Bihar. I am ashamed of the people who are making him a hero. We condemn the attack on our 8 cops, if he enters Bihar and India-Nepal border, he will not be spared at all. All the police, STF are on high alert," said the Bihar DGP.

"All the possible links and connections are under the scanner. This is not the matter of UP police only, he killed 8 cops, this is the matter of police department. We are in close touch with UP police, our teams are constituted, hunt to nab him is on. Around 40 teams are constituted to nab him. We have to carry out a close watch on his connections in the police," he added.

Meanwhile, in a significant development to the Kanpur encounter case the location of Vikas Dubey has been traced by the police, sources said on Tuesday. Vikas Dubey's last location was traced near Amheda police outpost in Bijnor, where nearly 10 people were spotted in three cars. Upon receiving the information about the history-sheeter's hideout, cops have sealed the Bijnor border.

Kanpur encounter

The encounter took place when a police team was approaching to arrest Vikas Dubey, a 47-year-old gangster who has 60 cases registered against him - ranging from murder to kidnapping and robbery, in Bikaru village under the Chaubeypur police station on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. As the police team was about to reach the gangster's hideout they were fired at from a building rooftop by alleged AK-47 guns, leaving Deputy Superintendent of Police Devendra Mishra, three sub-inspectors and four constables dead. While two criminals were killed in the encounter, Dubey and his remaining associates fled from the scene.

