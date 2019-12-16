Kapil Sibal Attacks Amit Shah's Statement In Parliament, Calls Him A 'magician Of Numbers'

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal while addressing the media during a joint press conference by the Indian opposition took a dig at the Home Minister Amit Shah and said that he is the “magician of numbers” and he “hugs falsehood”. Sibal accused Amit Shah of presenting a false number on the floor of the house in the Parliament. Kapil Sibal also asserted that the united opposition will go around the country and express their views on how the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is problematic.

Kapil Sibal on opposing CAA

Talking about the CAA, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said, “First of all, I’d like to say that the riots are a geographical thing, it happens because of either communal problems or any incidents. But if the riots take place due to the government's decision, it becomes very dangerous. These riots are across the nation are taking place before a decision made by the government. We should keep this in mind. When such a thing happens in a country, it means that the nation is against the government. All of us, (the opposition parties) take an oath today that this issue will not stop here. We will come together and move around the whole country and express our opinions.

Kapil Sibal slams Amit Shah

Slamming Amit Shah, Kapil Sibal added, "The second important thing that I would like to say that our Home Minister is the magician of numbers and he hugs falsehood. In the Parliament, he said that when Pakistan was made the percentage of non-Muslims was a lot in that country. This is false. 23% of the population present in Pakistan, as quoted by Amit Shah, was from East Pakistan which is now Bangladesh. The Hindu population in West Pakistan has always been stable, which is around 3%. It is very shameful for our nation to have such a Home Minister who plays around with numbers and tried to create an atmosphere in the country that separates and incites violence between religions. We will not tolerate this”.

“Third thing, I’d like to say that the Supreme Court will be hearing this case on December 18. Today also (Monday), the Jamia violence was orally mentioned in the Supreme Court. The apex court has acknowledged it and said that peace should prevail in the country and they will definitely focus on the issue post that. The top court has assured us that they will definitely have a further investigation on this issue,” he added.

CAA protest

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of the country on Sunday. JNU students after a violent clash with the police claimed that they were baton-charged during a peaceful protest. Protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said. After the clash, a few students were detained, and the Delhi Minorities Commission issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital.

(with ANI inputs)