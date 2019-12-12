Karnataka: 12 Rebel MLAs Who Won In By-polls To Get Ministerial Berth

Karnataka Rural Development Minister KS Eshwarappa on Thursday, December 12 stated that all 12 rebel MLAs who won the by-polls on BJP ticket will be soon given ministerial berths in the BS Yediyurappa-led government.

He said, "All our legislators who won in the by-polls will be accommodated in ministership as the Chief Minister had promised them so."

Speaking about H Vishwanath and MTB Nagaraj, who lost from Hunsur and Hoskote constituencies respectively, Eshwarappa said that the decision regarding the two leaders with respect to their joining the cabinet or not will be decided by the party high command.

BJP retains power

Looking to retaining power in Karnataka, BJP led by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday took a lead on 12 of the 15 Assembly seats in by-polls held on December 5. BJP which fielded 13 of the 16 rebel MLAs surpassed the Congress which managed to get 2 seats and JD(S) which could not gain a single seat. An independent MLA is leading in one seat. Two seats from Maski and RR Nagar are still vacant.

The halfway mark in the 225-seat Karnataka assembly is 112. BJP which held 105 seats in the truncated Assembly has now has a clear majority with a total of 117.

Currently, the JD(S)-Congress coalition holds a total of 102 seats -- JD(S)-34 seats, Cong-68. The by-polls which was necessitated by the disqualification of 17 rebel MLAs by Speaker Ramesh Kumar, who also imposed a ban on the rebel MLAs from contesting the by-polls. The Election Commission had to revise the date of voting to December 5 from October 21. However, the Supreme Court upheld the disqualification but allowed the rebel MLAs to contest in the Karnataka by-polls, post which 16 rebel MLAs promptly joined the BJP.

Siddaramaiah quits as LoP

Accepting defeat in the Karnataka by-polls, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) chief Siddaramaiah resigned from his posts after the results. Following his example, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief Dinesh Gundurao offered his resignation as well.

(WITH ANI INPUTS)