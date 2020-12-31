Karnataka: Bengaluru, Mysuru Amongst 5 Districts Selected For COVID-19 Vaccination Dry Run

With the Centre preparing to conduct a COVID-19 vaccination dry run across India on January 2, Bengaluru (Urban), Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga have been selected for the mass drive from the state of Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, the Centre asked the States and UTs to gear up for the roll-out of COVID-19 Vaccine. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting with all States and UTs to review the preparedness at the session sites.

For the nationwide vaccination dry run, the government has placed orders for procurement of nearly 83 crore syringes. Additionally, bids have also been invited for nearly 35 crore syringes. "These will be used for COVID-19 vaccination and also for the Universal Immunization Programme," the government said.

The beneficiaries of the dummy COVID vaccine have been selected through the Co-WIN App which will be used to monitor the vaccine delivery, testing receipt and allocation, deployment of team members, and mock drill of session sites. The mock drill will help increase the administration's preparedness and concurrent monitoring, review and feedback at block and district levels will be shared with the state and the Centre.

"An important focus of the dry run will be on the management of any possible adverse events following immunisation (AEFI). In addition, adherence and management of infection control practices at the session site, to prevent disease transmission. The mock drill will include concurrent monitoring and review at the block and district levels, and preparation of feedback. The State Task Force shall review the feedback and share with the Union Health Ministry," according to a statement by the Ministry.

This comes days after the first major run-through where the Centre conducted a vaccination drive in four different States namely -- Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Punjab. Two districts from each of the four States participated in the dry run.

