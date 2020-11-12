Karnataka BJP MLA Seen Assaulting Woman Councillor; Cops Register Case After Viral Video

In a shocking incident in Karnataka's Mahalingapura, a woman councillor was assaulted by BJP MLA Siddu Savadi and his supporters, a video of which went viral on social media. BJP woman councillor Savita Hurakadli demanded that party leaders give her and two others a chance to contest the president and vice-president elections of Mahalingapura Town Municipal Council. However, Savita Hurakadli alleges that when she was not allowed to do so, she and two others - Chandini Nayak and Godavari Baat - jumped ship and filed nomination on Congress tickets.

It was then that the incident took place when these three women reached the municipal council where the election was taking place. In a video from November 9 that has gone viral, BJP MLA Siddu Savadi can be seen pushing a Savita while other supporters dragged and groped her even as she fell on the ground. Police personnel were also present at the site and the video shows a woman constable attempting to stop the BJP MLAs supporters.

Speaking to media, Savita said, “I treat MLA Savadi as my father but never expected that he would behave like this. I was shocked that none of them respected our decisions.” However, the BJP MLA has blatantly denied the allegations despite the horrific video doing rounds on social media. Savadi has said, "It’s not my culture. I and my party members have high respect for women. I have not pushed any woman councillors. It's all fake allegations against me to tarnish my image. I won’t apologize because I have not committed any mistake."

The Police have now registered a suo motu case at Mahalingapura police station. Congress has blamed the BJP for assaulting women in name of women safety and demanded the expulsion of MLA Siddu Savadi. "This video shows BJP's culture and main characteristics - fear, mistrust, misinterpretation, assault, lynching, violence, hatred and intolerance," Karnataka Congress alleged

