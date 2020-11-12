'Mandate Against You; See How Long Illusion Of You Being Bihar CM Lasts': RJD To Nitish

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday "saluted" people for giving a majority to the NDA in Bihar and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support. "I salute people for the majority they have given to the NDA. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support," Kumar tweeted in his first reaction after the ruling coalition won a majority in Bihar.

'The mandate is decisively against you'

Attacking Nitish Kumar's over JDU's dismal performance in the Assembly Elections as his party won only 43 seats, as compared to the 71 it had won in 2015, RJD's Manoj Jha said if the mandate is analysed, it's "decisively against the JDU". "The Public is indeed the master but see the condition they've placed you in. You (Nitish Kumar) dream of becoming CM after getting 40 seats. If you analyse mandate, it's decisively against you. If you still get the post, only God knows how long will this illusion last," he said.

The NDA has won 125 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, results of which were declared on Tuesday. The BJP with its score of 74 seats has emerged as the party to have won the second-highest number of seats after Tejashwi Yadav's RJD. The RJD-led Mahagathbandhans overall strike rate was brought down significantly by the Congress too which slid from 65.85% in the 2015 polls to 27.14% this poll, a decline of over 38 percentage point.

Development only basis for politics now: PM Modi

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Wednesday that results of the Bihar assembly polls and bypolls across states have proved that "development" will be the only basis for politics in the 21st century and credited women for powering the BJP's political fortunes as its "silent voters".

Modi also said that the NDA will serve Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar every BJP member will leave no stone unturned to help it realise its resolve of development in the state. He also said Bihar has chosen 'Vikas raaj' over 'goonda raaj', 'DBT raaj' over 'loot raaj' and LED over a lantern.

