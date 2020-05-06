Karnataka CM Appeals To Migrant Workers To Remain; Cites Construction Sector's Reopening

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has appealed to the migrant workers to stay where they are as the construction work has resumed in the state. This comes after thousands of migrant workers began returning to their native places after the Centre announced special trains for them.

We have sent around 1 lakh people in 3500 buses and trains, back to their home towns. I have also appealed to the migrant workers to stay as the construction work has resumed now: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/t1TmMPTu3w — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2020

READ | Karnataka Govt Invites Experts To Offer Ideas To Mitigate COVID-19 Impact

READ | Karnataka Govt Announces ₹1,610 Cr Relief Package For Farmers, MSMEs & Others Amid Covid

The migrants were stranded in different states across the country with no employment amid the lockdown owing to COVID-19 pandemic. However, Yediyurappa opined that the construction sector has been opened now after relaxations from lockdown and believed the migrants could start working instead of returning to their native places.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the coronavirus situation in the state is 'under control' as compared to several other states in the country. Karnataka has so far recorded 671 COVID-19 cases, of which 331 have been cured and discharged while 29 have succumbed to the virus.

"Coronavirus situation in the state is under control as compared to other states. Due to this, the travel of migrant workers was prohibited. Now, trade, construction and industrial activities need to restart, except in the red zones," he told reporters on Tuesday hinting the resumption of the economy in the state.

READ | Liquor Worth Rs 197 Crore Sold In Karnataka On Second Day

READ | 'Coronavirus Situation In The State Is Under Control', Says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

In order to mitigate the losses to various other sectors, the Karnataka government on Wednesday announced ₹ 1,610 crore relief package for farmers, MSMEs, handloom weavers, flower growers, washermen, barbers, auto, and taxi drivers among others. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said that the relief package will provide Rs 5000 to 230,000 barbers and 775,000 drivers in the state. It will also provide Rs 5000 each to more than 7.75 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers. Further, he said that flower growers will be given one-time compensation of Rs 25000 per hectare. The Chief Minister also announced a new scheme, Weaver Samman Yojana (Nekarara Sammana yojane) for the benefit of the suffering weavers.