'Coronavirus Situation In The State Is Under Control', Says Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the coronavirus situation in the state is 'under control' as compared to several other states in the country. He also hinted that soon the construction and industrial activities would be allowed in the state, except in the red zones.

"Coronavirus situation in the state is under control as compared to other states. Due to this, the travel of migrant workers was prohibited. Now, trade, construction and industrial activities need to restart, except in the red zones," he told reporters.

Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, 26 containment zones have been recognised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural and Mysore are in the Red Zone. A total of 37 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Karnataka taking the total number to 659 COVID-19 cases, including 324 discharged and 28 deaths.

India Reports 3,900 New Cases In A Single Day

India reported its sharpest spike in fresh cases of COVID-19 and related deaths in the last 24 hours, with 3,900 people testing positive and 195 deaths, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. This takes the total confirmed number of cases to 46,433 and the death toll to 1,568. Meanwhile, 1,020 people recovered at the same time, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,726 and posting a recovery rate of 27.41%. The doubling rate of infection in India stands at 12 days.

Explaining the reason for this sudden spike in cases and deaths, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry, Lav Aggarwal, said some states were not reporting the number of cases/deaths rightly and this sudden rise in the number of deaths is due to delay of data from those states.

"The number of new cases and deaths reported during the last 24 hours has been the highest so far, in any day. We are dealing with an infectious disease and so timely reporting and management of cases are very crucial. We found gaps (in data collection) in some States, which after due persuasion have been addressed," Lav Aggarwal said.

