Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Urges People To Donate Online To CMRF Instead Of In Person

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa urged people to give donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund online instead of wanting to meet him in person

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday urged people to give donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund online instead of wanting to meet him in person so as to abide by the norms of social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He added that all donations were greatly appreciated however physical meetings during these times were not safe and defeated the sole purpose of social distancing amid lockdown. He also assured the people that each and every donation would be brought to his notice even if it is contributed online sans physical appearance.

Karnataka starts Plasma Therapy 

Karnataka on Saturday initiated phase one of the clinical trials to use the Convalescent Plasma Therapy to treat critical COVID-19 patients. Taking to Twitter, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu stated the BMC Victoria hospital has taken the first step to start the therapy. He further wished the doctors of the hospital a great success. According to him, it is a "torchbearer" in the fight against Coronavirus. 

The antibodies created to fight the infection remain in a person's blood even after his/her recovery from the novel coronavirus. If such an individual donates blood, the plasma which has a high concentration of the antibodies can be transfused to a COVID-19 patient. This could help boost the immune system of the latter.

Currently, in Karnataka, there are a total of 474 cases of Coronavirus, out of which, 152 have been recovered, while 18 people have succumbed to the infection. 

