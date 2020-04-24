Karnataka: Elephant Rescued From Well With The Help Of Villagers, Watch Video

An elephant was rescued from an agricultural well at the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Karnataka. According to Indian Forest Service officer Yedukondalu V, the male elephant fell into the agricultural well in Hoogyam and was rescued with the help of villagers, police, media, and forest frontline staff. Yedukondalu shared the video from his Twitter handle on April 23 thanking everyone present at the scene for cooperation.

Read: Arunachal Village Sets Example, Rescues Wild Goral And Relocates It Back To Habitat

In the video, the elephant can be seen stuck inside the water well before a crane comes and takes out the concrete steps because of which the giant animal was unable to climb up. After the concrete steps were removed by the crane operator, the elephant comfortably climbed up as people cheered in the background. The video is going viral on the micro-blogging platform and has garnered more than 4,100 views since it was shared yesterday afternoon. Netizens are lauding the forest officials and congratulating the Karnataka Forest Department for its great work in saving the elephant.

Rescued the male elephant fallen into agricultural well in Hoogyam ,MM Hills Wildlife Sanctuary.Thanks to villagers ,police ,media and forest frontline staff for cooperating.

⁦@aranya_kfd⁩ ⁦@moefcc⁩ ⁦@wti_org_india⁩ ⁦@RandeepHooda⁩ ⁦⁦@CentralIfs⁩ pic.twitter.com/BQLVTwbuZH — Yedukondalu V IFS (@ifs_yedukondalu) April 23, 2020

Read: Three Pangolins Rescued By IFS Released Back Into The Wild In Andhra Pradesh

Reactions

Great work ... congratulations team KFD..👏👏 — Sudheer shankar (@kadusudheera) April 23, 2020

Sir, at last he thanked for saving his life I guess.😊 — Wishvanath SJ (@sjvishwa) April 23, 2020

Thanks for saving the jungle giant during this #CoronaCrisis .



May be the agricultural wells around forest borders needs to have a special design of construction to avoid such mishaps. — Thyagaraj B M (@BMT_Raj) April 23, 2020

Gandhi said- “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way in which its animals are treated. So, many people put efforts to rescue an animal. Amazing @ParveenKaswan — StayIndoor StaySafe (@Rickshaw_wala) April 24, 2020

Great work! — Govardhan K (@GovardhanK17) April 23, 2020

Read: Video: Police Officer Rescues Kitten From Highway, Netizens Call It A 'great Gesture'

Read: Watch | Elephant Climbs Out Of 15-foot Pit In Andhra With Rescuers' Help, Netizens Cheer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.