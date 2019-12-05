Karnataka Cop Helps Auto Rickshaw Driver, Netizens Call Him ‘Singham’

A picture showing a policeman helping an auto rick shaw driver is creating buzz online. Shared by Bengaluru City Police on Twitter, the picture has struck a chord with netizens and they are hailing the gesture of the policeman who has gone out of the way to assist the auto-rickshaw driver.

Read: Former And Off-duty Cops, Families Protested Outside Delhi Police HQ On Nov 5: Minister

The picture shows a policeman pushing the vehicle with the help of an auto rickshaw driver. It is not clear what actually happened but it seems that the vehicle broke down before the policeman decided the step in and help. People on social media were full of praises for the kind gesture of the policeman with some of them calling him the 'Singham' of Karnataka.

Other heart-melting incidents

There are many such incidents where policemen have gone beyond their call of duty to help people in trouble. In one such incident, a policeman from Uttarakhand carried a 55-year-old pilgrim on his back for two kilometres after the elderly man suffered from a mild heart attack. The policeman was a sub-inspector from Barkot Police Station named Lokendra Bahuguna.

Read: Watch: Police Busts Cricket Betting Racket In Andhra Pradesh, 4 Held

In another incident, a policeman from Hyderabad won hearts after he was pictured feeding an old homeless woman lying by the road. The old woman was so exhausted by the scorching hea that the traffic policeman B Gopal had to feed her.

Read: Anoushka Shankar Calls Police But The Man On The Phone Says, 'I'm Your Dad's Fan'

Another case where a brave policeman saved five people, including a 2-year-old baby from being lynched by a furious mob in Malegaon. After a WhatsApp message of an alleged child kidnapping went viral in the village an angry mob decided to take law into their own hands. Additional Superintendent of Police Harsh Poddar prevented the mob from swarming in the home where the family was being kept and saved their lives.

Read: Madhya Pradesh: Three Police Officers Accused Of Looting Gold from A Businessman

