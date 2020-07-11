Karnataka Follows UP; Will Introduce Anti-cow Slaughter Bill After COVID Situation Eases

Almost a month after the Uttar Pradesh government passed an ordinance for protecting cows, Karnataka's animal husbandry minister Prabhu Chauhan has said that the state is also planning its own Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill. Uttar Pradesh had on June 9 passed on ordinance called - Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020. According to the ordinance, illegal transportation of bovine animals and cow slaughter will attract upto 10 years of imprisonment and up to 5 lakh fine.

Karnataka Minister has said that he will discuss the possibility with Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and if the COVID pandemic situation eases, by next session, the state assembly will try to bring Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Bill. He also said that the government will form a team of experts to look into once the COVID pandemic situation eases, and if required the team of experts will visit states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, which have already implemented similar laws.

Meanwhile, CM Yediyurappa on Friday said he would work from home as a precautionary measure after some of the staff in his office- cum-residence here tested positive for coronavirus. In a statement, Yediyurappa said, "I am going to discharge my duties from home from today for the next few days in view of some of the staff in the office-cum-residence Krishna testing positive for coronavirus." He said he would give necessary directions and suggestions online. Noting that he was healthy, Yediyurappa appealed to the people not to panic.

UP Cow-Slaughter Prevention Amendment Ordinance

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh last month approved the Cow-Slaughter Prevention Amendment Ordinance, 2020. It calls for up to 10 years of imprisonment and up to 5 lakh fine for cases related to cow slaughter. Aimed at protecting cows, the amendment also calls for punishment for the transportation of bovine animals. It states that in case of illegal transportation, The expenditure incurred on the maintenance of the captured cows will be recovered from the owner of the vehicle for a period of one year. Moreover, it allows the authorities to put pictures of accused in prominent public places.

Citing loopholes in the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act, 1955, the statement by the UP government said that the new amendment will aid to implement it 'as per the public sentiment and complaints of illegal cow slaughter and transportation of cattle'.

