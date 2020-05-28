Karnataka Govt Clarifies No Suspension Of Flights From 5 States, Requests Less Air Traffic

Following reports of the Karnataka government suspending entry of domestic flights from 5 other states, the BS Yediyurappa-led administration has issued a clarification pertaining to the matter on Thursday. The state government has clarified that it has not sought for imposing a ban on flights emanating from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Instead, the government has appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to reduce the air traffic to the state citing inadequate quarantine facilities.

"It (Karnataka government) has appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps to lessen the air traffic to the State, with the sacred intention that there may not be adequate quarantine facilities, if there is a huge turn out at a short span of time," ANI quoted the state government. The state government had earlier mandated a 14-day quarantine for passengers travelling to the state through domestic flights.

We hereby clarify that there is no ban on flights and trains to Karnataka. But we have requested the Central govt to restrict the number of flights from high risk states.

While entry by road stays prohibited, trains that are already running will continue to do so. — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) May 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the ban on entry of passengers from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continues till May 31, as ordered earlier on May 18. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had resumed domestic flight operations on May 25 to facilitate air travel of passengers across the country amid the fourth phase of the lockdown. Karnataka has reported 2,418 Coronavirus cases so far. While 781 have recovered from the deadly virus, 47 lives have been claimed by COVID-19 in the state.

While announcing the guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown, earlier, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said, "State road transport corporation buses in Karnataka and private buses will run. Strict lockdown measures in containment zones and economic activities will be permitted in other areas. Sundays will be total lockdown across the state. Home quarantine will be strengthened." The Chief Minister had further said that all shops will be allowed to open and all trains running within the state will be permitted.

