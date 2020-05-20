Karnataka Govt Issues Guidelines For Reopening Of Barber Shops, Salons Under Lockdown 4.0

Under lockdown 4.0, the Karnataka government has issued guidelines for salons, spas and barber shops to be reopened across the states, except in containment zones. On Tuesday evening, the state government issued an order detailing the Standard Operating Procedure(SOPs) for their functioning.

Haircutting salons and spas that can reopen from Wednesday have to not allow customers with fever, cold, cough and throat pain. All customers should mandatorily wear masks while members of the staff should also wear head covers and aprons along with face masks.

At the entrance of the salon, facilities to wash and sanitise hands should be provided. After each hair cut, the member of the staff must sanitise their hands. Customers should be provided with paper towels or disposable towels after and before hair cuts.

Token system to avoid crowding

Appointment or token system should be adopted to avoid crowding and common areas like lounges, stairway and elevators should be sanitised with 1% sodium hypochlorite solution at least twice a day. Equipment used should also be sanitised for half an hour with 7 per cent Lysol before being used on another customer. All salons should prominently display posters detailing social distancing and other etiquettes to be followed.

On Wednesday, senior minister CT Ravi also announced that sports activities like cricket, hockey, tennis, badminton and golf which can be played while maintaining social distancing will be allowed. The practice of these sports will be allowed in clubs and stadia but without spectators.

Clubs can only allow the practice of the above-mentioned sports but not open bars, restaurants and spa on the premises. Those playing should mandatorily wear masks even while practising. Ban on other sports like swimming, Kabaddi and wrestling continue.

On Wednesday, Karnataka reported 63 new cases of Coronavirus, taking the total tally to 1453. Under lockdown 4.0, the state government has buses, both state- and private-run, to ply from Tuesday with all the precautionary measures in place as the government started easing restrictions. In addition, cab aggregators like OLA and Uber resumed their services after a ban of 50 days in Bengaluru.

