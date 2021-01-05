Karnataka Guv Promulgates Anti-cattle Slaughter Ordinance; Tough Penalties Come Into Force

In a big development, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala promulgated The Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Ordinance, 2020 on Tuesday. It was cleared by the BS Yediyurappa-led Cabinet on December 28, 2020, as a bill in this regard could not be passed in the Karnataka Legislative Council. The Karnataka government has made it clear that the ordinance shall not outlaw beef consumption and slaughterhouses. Repealing the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act, 1964 (Karnataka Act 35 of 1964), this ordinance entails strict penalties.

Here are the contours of this ordinance:

Cattle has been defined as "cow, calf of a cow, bull and bullock of all ages and he or she buffalo below the age of thirteen years".

The slaughter of cattle is prohibited. The exemptions are cattle operated upon for vaccine lymph or research purpose at a government-recognized institution, suffering from a disease, and buffalo above the age of 13 years.

The transport, sale, purchase, and disposal of cattle for slaughter is prohibited.

In case of conviction of a person, the confiscated cattle, vehicle, premises, and materials will be forfeited to the state government.

All offences are cognizable and no suit will be instituted against the competent authority exercising powers under this ordinance.

If a person contravenes provisions of this ordinance, he faces a jail term of 3-7 years or a fine of Rs.50,000-Rs.5 lakh or both.

The Karnataka government can establish institutions to take care of cattle. Every existing gaushala will get registered with the registering officer within three months from the commencement of this ordinance.

Legislation stalled in Legislative Council

The anti-cattle slaughter legislation was passed in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on December 9, 2020, amid a walkout from Congress and JD(S) legislators. However, the state government deferred tabling this bill in the Karnataka Legislative Council reportedly owing to the lack of support from JD(S). As the session was adjourned sine dine subsequently, the Council was reconvened on December 15 to take up this legislation for passage apart from the no-confidence motion against Chairman K Prathap Chandra Shetty.

However, the House again had to be adjourned as an argument broke out between Congress MLCs and the treasury benches. Congress cried foul over Council Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda occupying the Chair instead of K Prathap Chandra Shetty. Moreover, they forcefully dragged the Deputy Chairman from the seat after which marshals had to be called in to control the situation.

