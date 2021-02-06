Karuppar Koottam Row: Madras High Court Rescinds Goondas Act Against YouTube Channel

The Madras High Court on Friday quashed charges under the Goondas Act that was filed against vlogger and anchor of YouTube channel Karuppar Koottam Surendra Natarajan. The Goondas Act was filed against Natarajan and another member of the channel called Senthil Vasan in July 2020 for allegedly posting a video that depicted Hindu God Murugan along with a devotional song dedicated in his name Kandha Sashti Kavasam in poor light.

Natarajan's wife Kritika and Senthil Vasan had on July 23, moved the Madras High Court seeking that the Goondas Act be repealed against her husband in the case. In the plea submitted by Kritita, it was stated that her husband's arrest amounted to a 'violation of his freedom of expression.' She further added that the charges against her husband were politically motivated and 'against natural justice.' Senthil Vasan's and Kritika's pleas argued that their only crime was 'fighting superstition', and spreading education and awareness.

It must be noted that days after the YouTube presenter's arrest, it was confirmed that Senthil Vasan worked with DMK's IT Wing and although he claimed that he was secular, thereby providing evidence that highlighted the channel's links with prominent regional party DMK known for its atheistic principles. Senthil Vasan reportedly aided Surendran with the vides which have offended millions of people across the world.

The Karuppar Koottam duo was booked by Central Crime Branch (CCB) after a case was registered against them under IPC Sections 153, 153(A)(1)(a), 295(P), 505 (1)(b) and 505(2) of IPC. In the complaint filed by the BJP's legal wing headed by advocate RC Paul Kanakaraj, he had alleged that an episode was uploaded on their channel under the title 'Aabasa Puranam Series - Kandha Sashti Kavasam - Kathakalatchebam'. The video, which has now been deleted made derogatory remarks against Hindu Gods, specifically Lord Murugan.

Although the CCB argued that there was no single crime for which the Goondas Act could not be invoked specifically, and the actions of the accused were communal and hurting religious sentiments of a particular faith, the Madras High Court rejected the argument.

Notably, after the DMK came out in support for Surendran and the channel, the issue took social media by storm with users trending several hashtags related to the incident — some in support of Karuppar Koottam and other against them in support of the government's decision to arrest the anchors. Some of the hashtags users have trended regarding the issue are #KarupparKoottam #VetrivelVeeravel #KandhanukuArohara #AntiHindu #வெற்றிவேல்வீரவேல் #Murugan #ITWing #TNRejectsEIA and several more. Rajinikanth had also weighed in on the subject and opined that: