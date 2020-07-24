Karuppar Koottam Surendran Unapologetic After Arrest; Says 'Develop Scientific Temper'

Karuppar Koottam's Surendran Natarajan moved a bail petition in Egmore court on July 23, claiming his arrest was "politically motivated". Natarajan, a YouTube presenter and admin of Karuppar Koottam was recently booked for posting a video that allegedly portrayed Hindu god Murugan and a devotional song dedicated in his name Kandha Sashti Kavasam in poor taste.

The plaintiff in the case was BJP's legal wing headed by advocate RC Paul Kanakaraj. Natarajan claimed that the complainant had "ulterior motives" and had done it to gain political mileage. He also further added that plaintiff's intention was to create ruckus in society in the name of religion.

The cybercrime police initially filed a petition seeking permission to detain and interrogate Surendran Natarajan and Senthilvasa — both members of the Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel. Upon hearing the case, Judge Roslin Durai had stated that the police should be allowed to take the perpetrators into custody in order to complete the inquiry, following which a decision will be made and an order issued based on the findings.

However, once the order pronounced the YouTube admin to remain in custody, Natarajan argued that his actions did not warrant an arrest and that all legal requirements placed by the Supreme Court were ignored if not flouted. The petitioner in his claim stated that the content presented in the platform was within his "democratic liberties" and cannot be construed as an offence.

The petitioner said, "A duty is cast upon every citizen of India under Article 51A(h) to develop scientific temper, humanism and the spirit of inquiry and reform." Using this an example, and a bargaining chip, the petitioner claimed, no offence can hence be carried out against the channel for their content.

As the situation spiralled out of control, several notable leaders and celebrities commented on the issue. In one such case, actor Rajinikanth lauded Tamil Nadu government for taking swift action against the miscreants and condemned the Periyarist channel for their derogatory content.

In the actor's strongly-worded tweet, which was shared with a post in Tamil, he says, "Those responsible for the heinous act, offending the sentiments of millions of Tamil people, must be punished so severely that they never forget the trauma behind the incident."

"I thank the Tamil Nadu government wholeheartedly for intervening and taking down the videos in question and I hope better sense prevails among those who continue to slander and denounce religions. All religions are noble and welcome. Hail Murugan!"

DMK has come in support for Surendran and the channel and has stated that they have every right to fight for social justice, express views on religion and existence of God under the Constitution and that they should not be punished for it.

The issue has evidently taken social media by storm with users trending several hashtags related to the incident — some to support Karuppar Koottam and others stand firmly with the decision taken by the government as well as Rajinikanth's post. Some of the hashtags users have trended regarding the issue are #KarupparKoottam #VetrivelVeeravel #KandhanukuArohara #AntiHindu #வெற்றிவேல்வீரவேல் #Murugan and several more.

