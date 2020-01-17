J-K Govt Orders Immediate Transfer Of Srinagar, Jammu Airports To CISF

Airports in Srinagar and Jammu are to be "immediately" brought under the security cover of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in view of the arrest of DSP Davinder Singh with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, a Jammu and Kashmir government order has said.

"This issue has acquired immediacy in view of the recent developments relating to the arrest of DSP airport security Davinder Singh for trying to assist militants to travel to other parts of the country," the order read.

CRPF & J-K Police guarding airports at present

The two sensitive airports at Jammu and Srinagar are to be "handed over" to the CISF by January 31, the order of the Jammu and Kashmir Home Department to the Director-General of Police (DGP) issued on Wednesday said.

The two airports are guarded by the CRPF and the J-K Police at present. Additional secretary to the Jammu and Kashmir government Khalid Majeed directed the DGP to arrange suitable accommodation for housing the CISF personnel at Jammu and Srinagar Airports, along with transport and other PIF (Pre Induction Formalities) facilities.

CISF is the national civil aviation security force and at present, it guards 61 airports including the ones at Delhi and Mumbai. Once inducted at the most-sensitive Srinagar airport, the CISF will secure access control at both the city and airside (tarmac area) while the CRPF will be responsible for securing the outer periphery. At the Jammu airport, the peripheral security duties will be rendered by the J-K Police.

AAI to provide security gadgets to the CISF

An assortment of surveillance and security gadgets like CCTVs, observation monitors, hand-held metal detectors, bullet-proof patrol vehicles as well as bomb detection and disposal equipment are also being provided by the airport operator, the Airports Authority of India (AAI), to the CISF.

The Union government sometime back made it clear that CISF will be the only civil airports guarding force and all such facilities in the country will be gradually brought under its command to bolster aviation security and tighten anti-terror and anti-hijack protocols.

'We are recommending his sacking to the govt'

On January 15, Jammu and Kashmir Police said it will recommend to central government the sacking of Davinder Singh, who was arrested while travelling with two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists. "He has been suspended, we are recommending his sacking to the government. We cannot share right now what has been revealed during the interrogation," Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said.

On Wednesday, NIA Director-General met Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla pertaining to the investigation into the matter. ANI sources said that a team headed by IG level officer will go to Jammu and Kashmir for the investigation soon.

The probe team will investigate Davinder's link with terrorists. The NIA will also register a case after seeking details from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the sources added.

Police had arrested Singh, a deputy superintendent of police, at Mir Bazar in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Baba and Altaf, besides a lawyer who was operating as an overground worker for terror outfits.

(With agency inputs; Image credits: PTI)