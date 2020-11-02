Kaziranga National Park Resumes Its Elephant Safari Without Compromising COVID Protocols

The iconic Kaziranga National Park resumed its much-awaited Elephant safari on Sunday. The Kaziranga Park officials said that keeping all COVID-19 protocols in mind, the tourists will be allowed to book only 37 seats. Cheerful upon the news, Assam Minister of Excise, Forest and Environment and Fisheries Parimal Suklabaidya welcomed the tourists to 'get amazed at majestic Kaziranga'.

Cheering news to start the day with as @kaziranga_ authority has restarted the much awaited elephant safari from today.

Welcome you all to get amazed at the majestic Kaziranga. pic.twitter.com/J9jwqkmEi1 — Parimal Suklabaidya (@ParimalSuklaba1) November 1, 2020

Kaziranga National Park resumes its elephant safari

The park authorities also informed that the Laokhowa-Burachapori Wildlife Sanctuary also reopened for tourists on November 1. After ending its longest shutdown, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve had reopened for its tourists on October 21. The park was shut from March due to the COVID-19 outbreak and floods. The park authorities had planned a grand opening ceremony of the park and it was also attended by Assam Chief Minister Sarbanda Donowal.

Assam floods: 132 animal deaths reported at Kaziranga National Park

During the Assam floods, Kaziranga National Park had been one of the worst-hit regions in the state and it reported several wildlife deaths. As per the latest reports of the Assam government, over 132 animal deaths were recorded at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, Bokahat. This death tally includes 14 rhinos, 5 wild buffaloes, 8 wild boars, 2 swamp deer, 98 hog deer, 1 sambar, 3 porcupines and 1 Python.

Kaziranga National Park's official report on the floods read, "Nearly 90 per cent of the national park's 430 sq km area was under inundation. The officials have been constantly working towards rescuing the animals stranded along with its forest camps. However, with the floodwater slowly receding, officials fear the death toll may increase, as they begin to recover bodies of the drowned animals."

Over 122 people lost their lives in Assam floods and landslides this year, while 25 lakh people were affected in total. During the floods, 1,543 villages were completely submerged underwater and 1,22,573.16 hectares of crop area were also damaged across the state. Assam government had started 496 relief camps and distribution centres in 22 districts, where 50,136 people took shelter.

