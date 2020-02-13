'Keep Playing, Good Times Will Pass': Sena Unmoved By BJP's 'threat' To Topple Maha Govt

The Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamana hit out at the BJP and accused it of threatening and plotting to overthrow the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in Maharashtra. It said that in a democracy, a party has to learn to accept a defeat but the BJP in Maharashtra has not accepted it yet. The editorial also said that the BJP led by Prime Minister Modi is different from the BJP led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

'Chandrakant Patil has threatened us'

The editorial on Thursday said, "The BJP cannot accept the newly form government in Maharashtra. We can understand their anguish or despair but they have decided to disrupt the functioning of the government and they are trying to promote anarchy in the state. They are plotting to create the differences between the allies to ensure that the government falls. BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil has threatened that they will ensure that there is a BJP government in the state by December."

It added, "We have the majority and even though all the three parties have different ideologies, they came together for Maharashtra. The BJP can keep dreaming. First, try to win Delhi in which you (BJP) lost and then think about Maharashtra. Chandrakant Patil is dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister but Fadnavis is not ready to leave Maharashtra because he also thinks that he can form the government."

'Good times will pass'

Asking the BJP to keep trying their best, the mouthpiece said, "After December, they will come up with another date and it will continue. They will try everything, from asking the Governor to help and going to the Home Ministry but they will not even realize that five years have passed. They should behave like Opposition and now show their desperation for power. This game is entertaining. Keep playing. Good times will pass."

On Wednesday, a day after the BJP's crushing defeat against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena had termed it “a failure of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, rather than Prime Minister Narendra Modi or BJP national president JP Nadda”.

