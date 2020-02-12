'This Arrow Pierces The Heart': Shiv Sena Unsparing On Ex-ally BJP After Delhi Debacle

Shiv Sena launched a flurry of attacks on its ex-ally BJP for its massive debacle in Delhi elections saying that "selfishness of a party is defeated". In a stinging commentary on its mouthpiece Saamana on Wednesday, it said that winning Delhi was a matter of prestige for Home Minister Amit Shah after he handed over reins of BJP to new chief JP Nadda to which Shah's desperation has failed. Kejriwal got a third consecutive victory as results to February 8 polls were announced on Tuesday.

The editorial said, "This is a defeat of arrogance, complacency and the instinct of 'what we do is law'. As always, BJP's senses were blown up on what issues should be contested in Delhi. 'Kejriwal is number one terrorist', BJP declared. But ultimately the victory was of Kejriwal's AAP. 'Selfish' was defeated. Kejriwal's broom swept everyone clean. Greetings to Kejriwal!"

Arrow pierces the heart

The Saamana editorial added, "They (BJP) lost in Jharkhand and also an important state like Maharashtra slipped away from their hands. The AAP flag was waved in the country's capital and the Chief Minister from the Shiv Sena sits in the economic capital (of the country). This arrow pierces the heart." A bow and arrow is the election symbol of Shiv Sena.

Hawabaz policy failed

The editorial also noted that Delhi was swept by the BJP under PM Narendra Modi's leadership just months ago during the Lok Sabha election but has since lost three states. It reasoned this to be the 'strong leader' factor in polls, where there was no alternative to Modi at a national level but regional leaders had unwavering popularity over BJP. in their respective states.

"The state had strong leadership in the assembly elections and Modi-Shah's 'Hawabaz (lofty)' policy failed. On seeing the results of the Delhi Assembly elections, it comes to light that Kejriwal alone has overshadowed the entire central government and the powerful BJP," the Saamana editorial stated.

Delhi elections result

AAP has won 62 seats while the BJP has won eight seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. Congress could not open its account for the second time in Delhi. The AAP in 2015 registered a landslide victory by winning 67 out of the 70 seats and Congres drew blank, with BJP bagging three seats.

