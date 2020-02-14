Kejriwal Holds Review Meeting Over Defeat On 8 Delhi Assembly Seats

To understand the shortcomings in their preparation and execution, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a review meeting over their defeat in eight Assembly seats in Delhi elections. This meeting was held at Kejriwal's house and was attended by all senior leaders of the party. During the meeting, all the possible reasons for the defeat in the eight constituencies were scrutinized.

Candidates submit the reasons for the defeat

The candidates who contested on the eight lost seats submitted a list of reasons to the party for their loss. Kejriwal instructed the party leaders to maintain touch with the public on all eight seats. He also asked the leaders to work in a proactive manner to solve their issues, irrespective of the result, in the days ahead.

Special focus was given to a few seats on which leaders were defeated by a very close margin. Laxmi Nagar was one such constituency from where the AAP candidate Nitin Tyagi lost to BJP's Abhay Verma by just 880 votes. Arvind Kejriwal also instructed the leaders to hold discussions with the public regarding the work being done by the state government and its various schemes.

Delhi elections result

Soon after the counting of votes for the 70 seats of Delhi Assembly began at 8 am, AAP managed to take an early lead leaving Congress and BJP behind. Celebrations started taking place at the AAP headquarters as early vote-counting trends showed a comfortable victory for the party. With time, the margins between AAP and BJP, Congress increased following which the Arvind Kejriwal-led registered a thumping victory.

Arvind Kejriwal’s party secured 53.57% of votes in the national capital and won on 62 seats out of the 70 constituencies in the assembly. BJP, on the other hand, who contested with their allies JD(U) and LJP secured nearly 40 per cent of votes and won eight seats. Congress, a party that has ruled the national capital for many years under the leadership of former CM Sheila Dikshit, won zero seats in the election with only 4.26 per cent of vote share.

While AAP's Sanjeev Jha recorded the biggest victory margin of over 88,000 votes from Burari, AAP's Amanatullah won Okhla with a margin of 71,000 votes. Patparganj constituency witnessed a neck to neck contest between AAP's Manish Sisodia and BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi with the latter leading all throughout the counting only to trail behind Sisodia in the end. Sisodia, however, won with only a thin margin.

(With ANI Inputs)

