'Need To Work For Coming 4 Years': Cong's Singhvi Pulls No Punches, Saves One For BJP

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi while talking about the Delhi assembly elections on Tuesday accepted his party’s defeat and said that they miss not having late Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit as the party's face. Amidst expressing disappointment, Singhvi also said that this a 'defeat with happiness' as BJP has lost. He accused BJP of having arrogance and indulging in politics of divide.

Abhishek Singhvi on losing Delhi elections

Talking about the election trends, Singhvi said, “Congress’ performance in the elections was obviously very poor. I am regretful and disappointed. Today we are really feeling that our party lacks an important face that is Sheila Dikshit. Starting from today we as a party need to fill in her shoes. We need to work for the coming four years. I don't want to make an excuse.”

‘Our defeat comes with happiness’

He continued, “However, I can say this with happiness that BJP has suffered carpet-bombing today. Their politics of divide, their politics of hate has been defeated. I want PM Modi and HM Shah to come forward and speak about this today. There should not be so much of arrogance, there shouldn’t be a feeling of divide inside them. This is how I feel that our defeat comes with happiness.”

EC trends

The AAP appears set to storm back to power in the Delhi assembly, leading in 62 seats at the time of publishing. Few causes for concern remain for AAP, with current deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia trailing whereas BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi is leading by nearly a thousand votes. On the other hand, the BJP candidate from Model Town, Kapil Mishra is trailing against Akhilesh Pati Tripathi.

