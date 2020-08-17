86-year-old Navy Veteran Survives A Stroke With The Help Of His Pet Dog

Dogs are man’s best friend and a pet Chihuahua recently proved that by saving its 86-year-old owner. While taking to Facebook, the CarolinaEast Health Hospital shared the heart-warming story along with pictures of the reunion between an elderly veteran and his pet dog. According to the post, the US Navy veteran, Rudy Armstrong, survived a stroke after his little dog Babu ran to get help.

Armstrong suffered a stroke while his dog and he were on a houseboat in North Carolina. While speaking to an international media outlet, Armstrong said that he couldn’t reach his phone after which he called out to his ‘friend’ for help. The 86-year-old said that his pet dog ran off to get the Dockmaster, who then called 911.

Armstrong reportedly explained that he started his day off pretty normally but slowly after lunch, he realised that he was unable to move his hand. After his dog managed to get some help, the Navy veteran was admitted in the hospital and recovering well. He reportedly said that he couldn’t wait to get back to his life-saving ''Babu''. Armstrong and his pet were reunited in the garden of the hospital and the pictures of the reunion definitely left netizens heart-warmed.

The caption of the post read, “He and Bubu have a special bond and when Rudy couldn’t get to his phone to call for help, he looked his little friend in the eyes and said “I need help. Go get Kim.” Bubu immediately ran off to get the Dockmaster, Kim, who called 911 and ultimately saved his life, with the help of the paramedics and CarolinaEast staff caring for him”.

It further read, “We were able to orchestrate a reunion between him and his best girl today in our Rehab Garden and it gave ALL the feels to those able to witness it, including our CEO, Ray Leggett”.

'Priceless, perfect, exceptional'

Since shared, the post has been widely shared on several social media platforms. Internet users were surely moved by the heart-touching story. While one internet user wrote, “Great job. Pets understand a lot more than people think. Glad you are on the mend,” another added, “PRICELESS! PERFECT! PRECIOUS! EXCEPTIONAL care and compassion make such a difference. The power of love, touch, healing from friends, caregivers and FUR FAMILY”. A third user said, “What an amazing story... and the incredible bond between “man and dog!!!! Prayers for continued healing”.

