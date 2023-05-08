Kerala Boat Accident: Human Rights Commission Takes Suo Motu Case

The State Human Rights Commission on Monday registered a case on its own over the tragic tourist boat accident that claimed the lives of 22 people including women and children.

Judicial Member of the Human Rights Commission K Baiju Nath directed the Malappuram District Collector and the Chief Port Surveyor of Alappuzha to submit a report within 10 days.

The Commission said the suo motu case, based on media reports, would be considered on May 19.

The boat capsized near an estuary close to the Thoovaltheeram beach in Tanur area around 7.30 PM on Sunday.

The Kerala government today announced a judicial probe into the matter and decided to provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased.