Kerala CM Assures Of Strict Action Against Those Involved In Killing Of Pregnant Elephant

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured of strict action against those responsible for the killing of the pregnant elephant in Mallapuram. The Chief Minister also informed on Wednesday that the forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book. The incident has raged citizens across the country including eminent personalities voicing their concern across social media platforms.

Strict action will be taken against those who are responsible for killing the pregnant elephant. Forest department is probing the case and the culprits will be brought to book: Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM on elephant's death in Malappuram after being fed cracker-stuffed pineapple pic.twitter.com/G6AoUtJNFS — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2020

Maneka Gandhi blasts Kerala govt

Earlier in the day, Lok Sabha MP and vocal animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi had lashed out at the Kerala government for alleged inaction over the matter. The former union minister took to Twitter and said that Mallapuram is "known for its intense animal activity" and yet authorities did not take any action to curb the cases of cruelty towards animals. She alleged that no action has been taken against a single poacher or wildlife killer which has allowed them to carry on with their acts.

Cruel animal abuse

The pregnant elephant died in Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The incident showing an act of human cruelty took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Mannarkkad forest range officer said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.

