'Her Courage Led To My Political Life': Kerala CM Pens Heartfelt Post On Mother's Day

Remembering his mother on the occasion of Mother's Day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared a heartfelt post on Facebook about his mother. He said that his mother's courage and determination in life taught him valuable lessons and laid the foundation of his political life.

The post roughly translates to:

"It's not just a day for the mother - it's a life with a mother's memory.

Like most people, it was my mother who influenced my life. Due to my father's illness and early death, my mother had to shoulder the responsibility of the family. My courageous mother fulfilled that responsibility. I grew up to be the youngest son of Kalyani, who lost eleven of her fourteen children. My mother taught me to go through all the difficulties. When the teacher said, "Teach until you lose," the mother stood with determination.

She used to read books aloud. It is this habit that has become the backbone of my political education. It was the spirit that my mother gave me that laid the foundation of my political life. This day, which is especially devoted to a mother, is no more than a comfort to those who are struggling with thoughts and surroundings.

As the country goes through a severe crisis, it must overcome the extraordinary energy. As long as we have mothers in our memories, there is no need to look for examples of sacrifice and self-sacrifice. Thank you, mother, for this Mother's Day. Thank you to all the moms. Let us move forward together this time, by embracing the concrete aspects of motherhood - sacrifice, mercy and courage."