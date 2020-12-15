Kerala EC Questions CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Promise Of Free COVID-19 Vaccines Ahead Of Polls

The Election Commission of Kerala has sought an explanation from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his recent announcement of free COVID-19 vaccines across the state, that violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), an official said on Monday.

Both BJP and Congress had filed complaints with the Election Commission alleging that Kerala Chief Minister’s poll promise was in violation of MCC.

Vijayan had announced free COVID-19 vaccine to all on November 12, ahead of the third phase of the local body polls in the state. The local body elections concluded in three phases in Kerala, and votes will be counted on December 16. While the Kerala CM clarified that he had not violated the MCC, Opposition BJP and Congress reiterated that by making the announcement, Vijayan violated the code of conduct.

Vaccine announcement not in violation of Poll code: Kerala CM

After casting his vote in Kannur district on Monday, Vijayan asserted, "We have been providing free treatment for COVID-19 and the preventive medicine is part of that treatment. We made it clear that it will be provided free of cost. There is no violation of any model code of conduct," the Chief Minister told reporters.

The ruling CPI(M)-led LDF had on Sunday dismissed the opposition charge as 'childish' and had said that Vijayan was only answering a question from reporters and also that its manifesto included the free vaccine assurance.

Vijayan had on Saturday said COVID-19 vaccine will be made available free of cost to all people in Kerala. "No one will be charged for the vaccine. This is the stand of the government," he had said.

Vijayan claimed the Congress-led UDF will face a major backlash in the civic polls and IUML, the second major partner of the opposition combine, would lose its base in the state.

Elections to the local bodies in the state are being held in three phases with voting conducted in four northern districts on Monday in the final phase. The first and second phases were held on December 8 and 10 respectively. Counting of votes polled in the elections, being held months ahead of the assembly polls likely in April-May 2021, would be on December 16.

