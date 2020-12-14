Kerala BJP Levels Bogus Voting Charge In CM Vijayan's Constituency During Local Body Polls

As the third and final phase of local body polls in Kerala was underway on Monday, BJP state vice-president KS Radhakrishnan on alleged that bogus voting took place in the constituency of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"In the morning today, bogus voting took place in the constituency of the CM. Is it not his responsibility to see that elections are conducted properly? But unfortunately, he did nothing. So it has become a political outfit of hooligans. They take part in outrageous activities. They challenge the constitutional authorities. In Kannur, where the election is going on, large-scale bogus voting would take place. No doubt about it. They started the bogus voting at the 7 AM itself," S Radhakrishnan said.

He also expressed his disappointment that his party will be under attack by the ruling party cadre if he or his party members file a complaint with the authorities.

"If we lodge complaints with the authorities, I am sure the Marxist hooligans will attack us. They have no respect for democracy, constitution and law," Radhakrishnan added.

CM promises free vaccine

The BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission while alleging that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's promise of providing free COVID-19 vaccine, just a day before the final phase of elections, is a breach of the model code of conduct. The United Democratic Front (UDF) had also alleged that the poll promise by the CM Vijayan is a violation of the election code.

Speaking over the issue, he said, "Unfortunately, CM declared that he is going to give free vaccine to all. It is nothing but appeasement of the voters by the CM. I expect that Pinarayi Vijayan will submit himself to the rule of law for necessary action for the violation of the code of conduct."

Kerala local body polls

In a three-corned fight between Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the local body elections are seen as a pointer to the assembly elections scheduled in April-May. Local body polls have been held in three phases in Kerala. According to the State Election Commission, Kerala on December 10 recorded 76.38 per cent voter turn out in the second phase of local body elections which were held in 5 districts, whereas 72.67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of Kerala local body polls, which was held in five districts on December 8. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 16.

