Kerala Gold Scam: Customs Department Writes To Centre, Seeks Security For Probe Officers

Amid big revelations in the Kerala gold scam case, the Customs Commissioner writes to the Centre seeking CRPF protection for the office as well as the investigating officers involved in the probe of the case. This comes as the team received indications during the investigation that big names could come up in the Kerala gold scam case as it continues to develop, which could lead to security threat. Sources have also hinted that more high-profile names including ministers and bureaucrats and police officials could be involved in the scam. Earlier, Centre had provided CRPF protection to the customs officer after inputs were received that the gold smuggling syndicate could attack the customs office and officers, but was withdrawn in September as the Centre asked them to seek protection from Kerala police.

Swapna Suresh's Advocate leaves Wakalat

In a surprising turn of events, prime accused of Kerala Gold Scam case Swapna Suresh's advocate announced that he is leaving wakalat while citing 'professional reasons'. On the other hand, sources have hinted that this move could be because there have been rumours of Swapna Suresh and Sarith Kumar turning approvers in the case. This comes as both Swapna and Sarith gave confessional statements to the Magistrate on December 4. On the same day, the investigative authorities questioned Swapna Suresh, Sarith Kumar, IAS officer M Sivasankar and Unitac Builders MD Santhosh Eapen together. Customs officers have also called former UAE gunman Jayghosh and driver Siddique for questioning. The officials suspect that was a hawala channel operating to send large amounts to the tune of Rs. 100 Crores and diplomats could be involved in the hawala operation.

What is Kerala Gold Smuggling scam?

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex consulate employee who was appointed by Sivasankar as a manager in KSITIL. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government.

On July 16, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the gold smuggling accused. Soon after a special court of PMLA cases granted Customs department that permission to arrest Sivasankar after which the suspended IAS officer was formally arrested by the department in connection with the Kerala gold scam.

On the other hand, yet another close aide of the Kerala Chief Minister, namely his additional private secretaryC.M. Raveendran was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the ongoing investigation. The case is currently being probed by the ED, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and the Customs Department. The NIA has made severe allegations against the people named in the FIR of the Kerala Gold Scam that are Sarith Kumar, Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, Sandeep Nair, and others. The NIA has alleged that the smuggled gold was not used for jewellery purposes but for funding terror activities.

