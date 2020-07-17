Kerala Gold Scandal: Custom Officials Raid UAE Attache's Driver's House In TVM

In yet another development in the Kerala gold smuggling case, the Customs Department Friday evening raided the house of the driver of the UAE attache based on the information that he had links with prime accused Swapna Suresh. The raid was conducted at the driver's house at Ambalathara in Thiruvananthapuram. As per sources, the customs official had received substantial information that the driver has acted as per the instruction of Suresh.

Incidentally, Rashid Khamis Al Sheimeili, the UAE attache in Kerala left the country days before Suresh mentioned him in her bail plea. According to Suresh, she had contacted the Customs department to release the diplomatic baggage at the behest of Al-Sheimeili.

Earlier in the day, the Customs Department arrested Abdul Shameem and CV Jiphsal, the owners of the Heza Gold shop in Arakinar of Kozhikode district. Earlier in the day, it had conducted raids at Heza Gold and other jewellery shops in the area, which is regarded as the hub of the gold business. As per sources, some irregularities were detected in the gold received on Friday morning.

The Customs officials were keeping a close watch on the movement of the gold since the past week, sources noted. These raids assume significance in the wake of the massive gold smuggling racket that was exposed in Thiruvananthapuram. The state police had revealed that over 100 kg of gold has been smuggled in and out of India in the Koduvally area of Kozhikode district. Already, the NIA has slapped charges against the accused in the gold smuggling case.

Kerala gold smuggling case

On July 5, Customs officials seized 30 kg of gold worth Rs.15 crore at the Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic cargo addressed to a person in the UAE Consulate. Sarith Kumar, who worked at the UAE Consulate was arrested in this regard. Reportedly, he told the Customs about the role of Swapna Suresh, an ex-Consulate employee now working as the manager of the Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Limited.

The case took a political turn after photos with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan surfaced. It has been alleged that Suresh has links with the CM and has been seen with him at parties when she was working at the UAE Consulate. Following the backlash over her appointment, she was sacked by the state government. On Thursday, Vijayan announced that the suspension of his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar pending the departmental inquiry. It was reportedly found that he had violated the All-India Services Conduct rules due to his connections with the Thiruvananthapuram gold smuggling accused.

(PTI Photo for representation)

