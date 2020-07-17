Kerala Gold Smuggling Case: Congress Demands CBI Inquiry To Probe Role Of CM Vijayan

Senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry to probe the role of the Chief Minister's Office in the gold smuggling scandal. Maintaining that the CMO is involved in the case, he claimed that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan was shielding his former Principal Secretary M Sivasankar. Opining that it was better for Vijayan to immediately resign, he stated that the various appointments and contracts in the IT Department, mutual agreements with other agencies, and the role of the CM should be thoroughly investigated. According to him, the Kerala CM must be questioned by CBI and NIA for breaking his constitutional vows. Earlier in the day, Congress announced that it would move a no-confidence motion against the LDF government in the Kerala Assembly.

Ramesh Chennithala remarked, "It is very evident that the Chief Minister's Office is involved in the gold smuggling case. His principal secretary has been suspended. We were demanding for that since the last 12 days. But the CM was trying to shield him from the very beginning. Merely suspending the Principal Secretary will not help. Another IT fellow of the CM is involved in it."

"It is better for the CM to resign forthwith. We are demanding a separate CBI inquiry on the whole issue. The various appointments and contracts in the IT Department, mutual agreements with other agencies, the role of the CM, the role of the CMO- all these aspects should be inquired into and facts should be unearthed," he added.

CBI must probe into this and unveil the hidden facts, which includes corruptions involving @CMOKerala. CM @vijayanpinarayi must be questioned by CBI & NIA. He has broken his constitutional vows and is no longer eligible to continue as CM.#PinarayiMustAnswer #CorruptLDFGovt — Ramesh Chennithala (@chennithala) July 17, 2020

UAE attache's gunman attempts suicide

Meanwhile, the gunman of the UAE attache allegedly attempted suicide. Missing from Thursday night, the gunman was reportedly found with his wrist slit in Thiruvananthapuram. The aforesaid gunman had told his family that there was a big racket behind the gold scandal. Additionally, he also hinted at a threat to his life.

Incidentally, Rashid Khamis Al Sheimeili, the UAE attache in Kerala left the country days before amid key accused Swapna Suresh mentioning him in her bail plea. According to Suresh, she had contacted the Customs department to release the diplomatic baggage at the behest of Al-Sheimeili. Sources informed Republic TV that the gunman had been called by Suresh.

