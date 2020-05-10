Kerala Govt Orders Complete Shutdown On Sundays Until Further Orders Amid COVID-19 Crisis

In the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak across the country, the Kerala government has issued an order for a complete shut on Sundays in the state. The order from the state government read, "With a view to prevent the spread of COVID-19, improve the quality of life, reduce the carbon emissions, protect the environment and greenery of the State, the following protocol would be observed on Sundays across the State. Sundays will be observed as total shut down days until further orders."

Read: 'Laxmmi Bomb' director Raghava Lawrence requests help from Kerala CM as he supports needy

Activities exempted from the shutdown

Meanwhile, according to the order, certain activities will be allowed on Sundays. They are as follows:

1. Shops selling essential items

2. Collection and distribution of milk

3. Supply of Newspaper, media, hospitals, medical stores, medical labs, and related institutions

4. No social gathering is permitted except for marriages and funerals

5. Departments, agencies and activities connected with the containment of COVID-19

6. Movement of goods vehicles

7. Agencies in the field of waste disposal

8. All manufacturing and processing activities of continuous nature and ongoing construction activities will be permitted

9. Take away counters of the hotel from 8 a.m to 9 p.m, online delivery up to 10 pm

9. Walking and cycling will be permitted.

10. In addition, the following roads mentioned in Annexure will be closed for motorized traffic except for the movement of essential goods and emergency vehicles from 5 am to 10 am. During this time, non-motorized traffic such as walking and cycling will be permitted.

11. The movement of persons on Sundays are allowed only for health emergencies, Government servants on emergency duties and persons engaged in activities connected with COVID-19 containment, persons involved in the activities from (a) to (k) above, priests and other religious persons responsible for conducting rituals in worship places.

12. Any other movement of persons, if any in exigencies, shall only be with the travel passes obtained from District Collector or Police authorities concerned.

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's cases rise to 59,662; 17,846 recoveries, 1,981 deaths

COVID-19 in India

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 59,662, including 39,834 active cases. While 1,981 deaths have been reported overall, around 17,847 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Gujarat have the highest number of cases in the country.

Read: Asansol: Migrant workers returning from Kerala throw 'stale' food on platform | WATCH

Read: Kerala CM makes it mandatory for all who come from red zone to be quarantined for 14 days

(With ANI Inputs)