Kerala HC Bans Headload Workers From Loading, Unloading Pooja Articles At Sabarimala

The Kerala High Court (HC) on Saturday observed that even registered headload workers belonging to a trade union had no legal permission to carry out loading and unloading works at Sabarimala. The High Court's order came after the Special Commissioner at Sabarimala, reported that a cartel of persons claiming to be the headload workers were causing obstructions to the loading and unloading of Pooja articles. According to the official, this was adversely affecting the transportation of goods and articles to Sannidhanam. The bench led by Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajith Kumar, which had taken suo-moto cognizance of the matter noted that only workers hired by the Devaswom board were allowed to engage in the transportation of articles pertaining to the Sabarimala temple.

"We deem it appropriate to direct respondents to take necessary steps to ensure that the loading and unloading or the transportation of Pooja articles, raw materials for making Prasadam and Annadanam, etc. and also other articles and goods for providing facilities to the pilgrims in Nilackal, Pampa and Sannidhanam, by the Travancore Devaswom Board, its contractors and other parties engaged in the Temple for allied activities like providing facilities to the pilgrims are not obstructed in any manner by any loading and unloading workers their Unions or supporters," the Kerala HC said in its order.

"The District Police Chief and the Station House Officer shall take necessary steps to ensure that there is no law and order issues at Sabarimala, Pampa, and Nilackal in connection with the loading and unloading or the transportation of such articles. In case of any threat or obstruction from any corner, the Police shall render necessary protection to all such activities," it added.

Kerala govt makes RT-PCR test report mandatory for devotees

Meanwhile, the Kerala Health Department in a new order issued certain COVID safety guidelines for the Sabarimala pilgrims stating that the devotees now need to carry the certificate of the double dose of vaccinations or negative RT-PCR reports taken 72 hours prior to their visit. No RT-PCR COVID test reports will be required for children to enter the Sabarimala temple and their health responsibilities will be on their parents, as per the state government.

(Image: ANI)