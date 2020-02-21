Kerala Guv: Protesting On Roads For Forcing Parliament To Adopt Resolution Is 'terrorism'

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday said that people who are protesting on roads and are not ready to relent unless Parliament adopts resolution to their liking are indulging in a kind of "terrorism". He also said that dissent is the essence of democracy. This comes even as Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors -- Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran -- are engaging with the protestors at Shaheen Bagh in a bid to convince them to hold the agitation at an alternative site.

Addressing a gathering Khan said, "On any piece of legislation passed by Parliament or on any policy of the government, you have every right to differ with the government or with any individual or group and that right must be respected. There is no problem there."

"However, five people sit outside Vigyan Bhavan, and say we shall not move from here unless the Parliament adopts a resolution which we like them to adopt, this is not the way. This is another form of terrorism," he added.

READ | Interlocutor Admits Chaos At Shaheen Bagh, Reveals 'better' Discipline Expected On Friday

Shaheen Bagh mediation

Two days of the mediation between Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde have not resulted in any breakthrough. Talking to the media, Ramachandran noted that it was a good interaction and that the women of Shaheen Bagh had shared their pain and anxiety with them. But she added," How can we talk if such a situation persists? The women told us that we have not been able to discipline the crowd."

On Monday, Supreme Court-appointed advocates Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as interlocutors to talk to protestors at Shaheen Bagh and try to persuade them on shifting the protest site, while hearing petitions seeking clearance of the Kalindi Kunj road which has remained blocked for over 60 days on account of the anti-CAA protest at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh. Moreover, the apex court has also asked the Centre to look into alternative protest sites like Ramlila Maidan, Janta Mantar, Lal Quila as such. The next hearing will be held on February 24.

READ | UP Police Reopens Noida-Faridabad Road After 69 Days Of Shutdown Amid Shaheen Bagh Talks

Shaheen bagh protests

Shaheen Bagh protests began on December 14 where thousands of people, including women and children camped on the streets have been a major poll controversy. Though PM Modi called it a 'political experiment', Congress and AAP have supported the protests - offering biryani to the protestors. Inspite of the Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee calling off their part of the protests on January 2, citing politicizing of the protests, the protests against NRC and CAA continue mainly led by Muslim women. They fear that the two laws in combination would deprive a large section of the Muslim population of their citizenship rights.

READ | Mediators To Continue Talks With Shaheen Bagh Protesters 'in A More Organised Manner'

READ | This Is Not Only Road Connecting Delhi-Noida: Shaheen Bagh Protesters Tell Interlocutors