Kerala Judicial Officers Seeks High Court Interference Against Protesting Lawyers In Court

Kerala Judicial Officers Association of the Vanchiyoor court on Thursday sent a letter to the Kerala High Court seeking its interference and requesting appropriate action against some of the office-bearers and members of Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association. A section of lawyers protested Judicial First Class Magistrate Deepa Mohan's decision to deny bail to a KSRTC driver who is accused in a case. The Kerala High Court is currently examining the issue.

"The unprecedented and violent activities adopted by the bar adversely affect all the stakeholders. The Association on behalf of the aggrieved member and also on behalf of the entire members of the subordinate judiciary request immediate intervention of the High Court of Kerala on the judicial side to ensure an atmosphere to the judicial officers to function in a free, fearless and independent manner," the letter read.

READ: Uddhav Thackeray's Cabinet Approves Rs 20 Cr For Development Of Shivaji's Capital Raigad

Vanchiyoor court case

The incident took place on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram after a bail granted to KSRTC driver Mani, 50, was canceled when the witness in the case alleged that the accused and his wife had threatened her to give a statement in his favour. The KSRTC driver faced charges under Section 337 of the Indian Penal Code that deals with offences related to rash and negligent acts endangering the lives of others. The magistrate had immediately cancelled the bail bond and remanded him to judicial custody.

READ: Sonabhadra School Feeds '1 Lt Milk Mixed With A Bucket Of Water' To 85 School Children

The decision prompted the advocate of the accused to contact the Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association. The association leaders and lawyers called on the magistrate in her chamber and staged a protest. According to them, she had failed to follow proper procedures in handling legal development. “The magistrate should have obtained a formal complaint in writing from the witness so that the complaint could be verified. Instead, she had cancelled his bail bond and remanded him,” Pachalloor R. Jayakrishnan, secretary, Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association, said.

READ: Hyderabad Doctor's Charred Remains Found, Victim's Sister Recalls Her Last Conversation

The magistrate left her chamber and later filed a complaint with the chief judicial magistrate over the incident. The CJM forwarded the complaint to the police. Vanchiyoor Police said that a case has been registered against the lawyers. Meanwhile, the Bar Association claimed a lapse on the magistrate's part as a trigger for the protest.

READ: 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: SC To Start Hearing In Two Weeks After SIT Files Sealed Report