Kerala Minister Unites Couple In Their 60s Who Fell In Love At An Old Age Home

Kerala State Minister for Agriculture V.S. Sunil Kumar ensured that 67-year-old Kochaniyan and 66-year-old Lakshmiyammal tie the knot, 20 years after it was first proposed. Both the bridegroom and the bride are inmates at an old age home and the two got married Saturday, in the presence of other inmates and guests.

Kochaniyan wore traditional off-white mundu and shirt while Lakhsmi Ammala was in red silk saree with minimal jewellery and jasmine flowers in her hair. Jayakumar, the superintendent of the old age told news agencies that they had arranged a mandapam and also had a Mehndi function on Friday evening.

Speaking to the reporters Kumar said that he felt lucky to join the hands of the elderly couple and declare them as husband and wife. He said that the two were married to different people many years ago. They had lost their partners and had no children either.

How the two fell in love

Kumar said that Lakshmiyammal and Kochaniyan were living apart for almost two decades, and a few months ago Kochaniyan used to visit Lakshmiyammal sometimes at the old age home, but soon fell unwell and was moved to Wayanad in another old age home at.

After recovery, he asked about her to the old age home authorities, who then shifted him to the place where she was staying. As per the rules of the Social Justice department, if inmates decide to get married, then the authorities can take appropriate action to make it happen. That is how the two became husband and wife, said Kumar.

Years ago, Kochaniyan was a part-time musician at a temple in Thrissur and after that, he worked at a catering unit which was owned by Lakshmiyammal's first husband.

Two decades after her husband passed away, Kochaniyan proposed to Lakshmiyammal, but he was rejected. But on Saturday, they became one. The newly-wed couple will continue to live together at the old age home.

