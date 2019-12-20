Andhra Cop Carries Elderly Pilgrim On Shoulder After She Faints, Wins Hearts

An Andhra cop has been thrust into the spotlight after a video of him helping a pilgrim who had fainted on her way to Tirumala goes viral. According to the local media, the pilgrim was heading to Tirupati Tirumala on foot when the special party constable carried the woman who had fainted to a nearby hospital. The constable's name is Kullyappa.

Going above and beyond one's duty

Former Rajampet MLA Akepati Amarnath Reddy was leading a large number of pilgrims via the Annamaiah pathway. During the pilgrimage, one of the pilgrims Bijju fainted. As there were no vehicles in the vicinity, the constable decided to carry the woman on his shoulder for four kilometres.

The constable took her to a nearby hospital where he admitted her and made sure that she was received proper medical attention. Soon the video was posted by Ayodhya Police on their Twitter page. SP KKN Anburajan lauded the constable's heart-warming gesture and told all police personnel to draw inspiration from him.

In a similar incident, Jai Kishore Awasthiwas was on patrol and inspecting puja pandals when he chanced upon a woman who appeared lost. When confronted, the woman said that she had a fractured leg and had lost her way and did not remember the way back home. At this point, Kishore Awasthiwas picked up the woman and took her to his car and then drove her all the way back home. The video was doing rounds on the internet and has won hearts.

