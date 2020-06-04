Kerala: Postmortem Report Of Pregnant Elephant States Cause Of Immediate Death

The preliminary postmortem report of the pregnant elephant who died in Kerala, which has caused a nationwide rage, has been released by the Thiruvizhamkunnu Forest Station. The report released on Wednesday states 'drowning and inhalation of water leading to respiratory failure' as the immediate cause of the death of the elephant. It also reveals major and incapacitating wounds that led to localised sepsis which is most likely to occur following an explosive blast in the mouth.

The injuries in the oral cavity prevented the pregnant elephant from taking food and water for several days and led to severe debility and weakness, states the report.

Here is the preliminary report:

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Environment Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar has strongly condemned the cruel act of animal abuse in Kerala and assured strict action against the culprits. Javadekar has said that such a heinous act is not a sign of Indian culture. He said the government has taken action to solve the animal-human conflicts, however, "this kind of killing is absolutely unacceptable". He said he has already deployed senior officers in the region to nab the culprits and bring them to task.

The forest minister also took to Twitter to assure that the Central government has taken note of the killing and will take all the steps possible to catch the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

Central Government has taken a very serious note of the killing of an elephant in Mallapuram, #Kerala. We will not leave any stone unturned to investigate properly and nab the culprit(s). This is not an Indian culture to feed fire crackers and kill.@moefcc @PIB_India @PIBHindi — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 4, 2020

Cruel animal abuse

The pregnant elephant died in Silent Valley Forest in Malappuram after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The incident showing an act of human cruelty took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Mannarkkad forest range officer said that an FIR has been lodged against unidentified people under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act over the incident.

