Kerala Schools Install Sanitizer Booths For Safety Of Students Amid Spike In Active Cases

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Kerala, about 300 public and government-aided sided schools across the state have installed sanitizer booths to ensure foolproof safety of students from the virus. Installed at the entrance of each school, these booths are equipped with sensor-integrated automatic machines that will dispense sanitizer to the students as well as the officials, an official source affirmed.

Talking about this initiative of the Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) unit of the National Service Scheme (NSS), A seniors official said, "As the final year exams were about to begin in state schools, the sanitizer booths were part of extra-precautionary measures against the spread of the infection among students.

"The machines are installed at 332 government-aided schools across the states, having Vocational Higher Secondary or NSS units. The State Health Department has given us all the support for the project," NSS (GED-VHSE) program Coordinator Ranjith P added.

Elaborating on the process of installation, he said, " In many schools, the NSS program officers bought the machine and installed it with the support of the volunteers. Each such machine, which will function using both electricity and battery, costs at least Rs 1500."

However, pointing out that the role of students with electronics as a subject, he said," At least 42 percent of automatic machines are built by our own children. "

After remaining shut almost a year after the COVID-19 outbreak last year, the schools of the State have started to function for the classes 10th and 12th from January 1 for limited hours with a restricted number of students, and with all COVID-19 guidelines strictly in place.

COVID-19 Tally

Kerala registered 3671 cases of the 15,510 new active COVID-19 cases reported in the whole of India. Besides Kerala, 5 other states- Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat have been showing a spike in cases, and contributing to almost 87.5 percent of the total number of cases registered in a day, as per the Union Health Ministry. India at present has 1,68,627 active COVID-19 cases, of which Maharashtra alone accounts for 46.39 percent of cases while Kerala stands second in line for contributing 29.49 percent of cases.

The second phase of vaccination drive begins today

Meanwhile, after the successful vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase, India begins with the second phase of the vaccination drive today. In the second phase, 10,000 crore people across the country are estimated to be vaccinated in around 10,000 government health centres and 12,000 private centres.

People aged 60 years or more as on January 1, 2022, and those with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45-59 years as on January 1, 2022, are eligible for vaccination," a senior government official said.

(Inputs from PTI)