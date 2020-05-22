Kerala's COVID Battle Takes Hit; 42 New Cases Reported On Friday, Total Tally Reaches 732

Leading in the battle against COVID-19, Kerala has taken a hit as the state reported the highest rise in single day cases on Friday. 42 fresh cases have been reported, out of which, 23 returned from other states and 17 from abroad. Two cases are of local transmission including one healthcare worker in Kasargod.

Addressing a press briefing on Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed that a total of 12 persons from Kannur district, seven in Kasargod district, five each from Kozhikode and Palakkad districts, four each in Thrissur and Malappuram districts, two from Kottayam district, and one each in Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad district are those who have tested positive. The total tally of Coronavirus cases in the state has now reached 732 and there are 28 hotspots in the state.

'Rising cases serious warning'

The Chief Minister has also informed that there 84,258 persons under observation and 83,649 are home quarantined. So far, 91,344 people have come to the state from foreign countries and other states by road, sea and air. Vijayan has also expressed concern over the rising cases and stated that it is a 'serious warning.'

"Our COVID-19 preventive measures need to be enhanced. More people are expected to come back and we will ensure proper testing, treatment and care to all. We will ensure additional facilities including ventilators in hospitals to accommodate more in-patients. Huge rush is being seen at some places. People should observe more self-restraint or else all efforts will become ineffective," said CM Vijayan on Friday.

