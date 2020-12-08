Key South Farmers' Union Hails Farm Reforms; Says 'PM Brought Laws For Welfare Of Farmers'

As the farmers continue to agitate against the agricultural reform laws passed by the Parliament, All India Farmers Alliance, South India convenor Jaypal Reddy on Monday said, "Today farmers need reforms in agriculture for which our Prime Minister brought 3 new agricultural reforms out of which the first one is Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce where a farmer can sell anywhere in India without any restrictions which were not there previously."

Jaypal Reddy hails PM Modi's decision to pass farm laws

Coming out in support of the new farm laws, All India Framers Alliance, South India convenor said, "Today the farmers are confused even though Mandis and MSPs are continuing. Then what is the problem? The second one is contract farming where we have an agreement with the middlemen which is very safe for every farmer. And the third one is the Essential Commodity Act which is very safe for consumers."

READ | Ravi Shankar Prasad Reveals '92 Lakh Consultations Done' On Farm Laws, Lambasts Opposition

Earlier on Monday, 20 farmers from Haryana met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and expressed their support for the agricultural reforms. This comes when the majority of farmers' associations across the country are demanding the repeal of the 3 reform laws. During the meeting with Narendra Singh Tomar, the Minister explained the benefits of the laws to the farmers and also said that these laws will bring private investment and help create jobs in villages and make agriculture profitable.

Kanwal Singh Chauhan, President, Progressive Farmers Club, Sonipat after meeting Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, "Farmers who are protesting are misguided. PM Modi has assured that MSP and mandi system will remain. "

READ | BJP Slams TRS For Opposing Farm Laws

Here is the memorandum submitted by farmers from Haryana

READ | Adhir Ranjan Writes To PM Modi Demanding Repeal Of 'corporate-friendly' Farm Laws

What are the new farm bills?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming.

On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

READ | Daler Mehndi Backs Farming Laws And Sends Message To Farmers; Says 'trust PM Modi's Laws'

(With ANI inputs)