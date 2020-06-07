Lucknow Zoo Prepares To Reopen, Kids Below 10 Yrs Barred Entry As Per COVID-19 Guidelines

After being closed for more than two months due to the nationwide lockdown, the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow is all set to open for visitors from Monday, June 8. However, people will have to purchase the tickets online from the website as the ticket window at the location will remain closed in order to minimise human contact.

The opening of the zoo may not be the best news for the children below the age of 10 years as the authorities have barred their entry to the premises, fearing the spread of COVID-19 infection and keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the Central Government. Similarly, the entry of persons above 65 years of age and pregnant women is also prohibited in the zoo as of now, Director of the Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow, RK Singh informed.

Timings to visit the Zoo

The zoo authorities have divided the entry timings into three batches. The first batch will enter between 8.30 am to 10.30 am, the second batch will enter between 11.30 am to 1.30 pm and the third batch will enter between 3 pm to 5 pm. The gap between the entries will be used to sanitise the zoo premises for the next set of visitors. The total number of persons who will be allowed entry in one-time slot will be limited to 500.

Important guidelines to enter into the zoo

People will be allowed to enter the zoo premises only after the necessary conditions put forth by the zoo authorities are met. All visitors will have to undergo thermal scanning, wearing of masks has been made mandatory, and only water bottles will be allowed inside the zoo.

What will be closed?

The toy train, battery-operated vehicles, food court, canteens, souvenir shop, nocturnal house and other covered areas will remain closed for the safety measures. However, the animals will be there for all to see and enjoy, Singh informed.

COVID-19 cases in India

India's total COVID-19 cases stand at 2,46,628 of which 1,20,406 are active; 6,929 people have died thus far while 1,19,293 have recovered.

Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state in the country with 82,968 cases after 2,739 people tested positive for coronavirus on June 6, Saturday. There are 42,609 active cases at present. However, 37,390 patients have recovered and been discharged while 2969 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded so far. Apart from Maharashtra states like Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat and Rajasthan also recorded a large number of cases.

