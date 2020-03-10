The Debate
President Kovind Extends Holi Greetings; Calls For 'peace, Joy And Prosperity'

General News

Taking to Twitter, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi.

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
President

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Taking to the microblogging site, the President wished for joy and prosperity to everyone's life. The festival of Holi signifies the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated as a day of spreading joy and love.

Vice President Naidu on Holi

Taking to Twitter, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also wished the nation on the occasion of Holi. In a series of tweets, Vice President Naidu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the countrymen. Holi, a festival of colours, is a time to celebrate with family and friends in the spirit of unity, brotherhood, and affection. The light of Holika Dahan symbolizes the victory of good over evil." 

"Holi is also a celebration of nature's beauty and generosity. This festival also marks the end of winter and the beginning of summer," he said.

"Let us try to strengthen the bond of friendship and harmony connecting the society on the occasion of Holi. In this festival, we end disruptive obstacles ‍and unite for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and happiness," he added.

About Holi

One of the major festivals of India, Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun which is the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar. Holi festival is celebrated with various names and people of different states follow different traditions. But, what makes Holi so unique and special is the spirit of it which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated.

