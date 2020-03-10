President Kovind Extends Holi Greetings; Calls For 'peace, Joy And Prosperity'

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Holi. Taking to the microblogging site, the President wished for joy and prosperity to everyone's life. The festival of Holi signifies the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated as a day of spreading joy and love.

Wishing everyone a #HappyHoli! The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s life. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 10, 2020

Vice President Naidu on Holi

Taking to Twitter, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also wished the nation on the occasion of Holi. In a series of tweets, Vice President Naidu said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the countrymen. Holi, a festival of colours, is a time to celebrate with family and friends in the spirit of unity, brotherhood, and affection. The light of Holika Dahan symbolizes the victory of good over evil."

मैं होली के शुभ अवसर पर देशवासियों को अपनी हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएँ देता हूं।



रंगों का त्यौहार होली परिवार और दोस्तों के साथ मिलकर एकता, भाईचारे और स्नेह की भावना में खुशियां मनाने का समय है। होलिका दहन का प्रकाश बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत का प्रतीक है।#Holi2020 #Holi — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 10, 2020

"Holi is also a celebration of nature's beauty and generosity. This festival also marks the end of winter and the beginning of summer," he said.

होली प्रकृति के सौंदर्य और उदारता का उत्सव भी है। यह त्‍यौहार सर्दियों की समाप्ति और गर्मियों की शुरुआत का भी प्रतीक है। — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 10, 2020

"Let us try to strengthen the bond of friendship and harmony connecting the society on the occasion of Holi. In this festival, we end disruptive obstacles ‍and unite for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and happiness," he added.

आइए, इस होली के अवसर पर हम समाज को जोड़ने वाले मैत्री और सौहार्द के बंधन को मजबूत बनाने का प्रयास करें। इस त्यौहार में हम विघटनकारी बाधाओं को समाप्‍त करें और साझा समृद्धि, शांति, प्रगति, सद्भाव और खुशी के लिए एकजुट हों। #Holi2020 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 10, 2020

About Holi

One of the major festivals of India, Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun which is the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar. Holi festival is celebrated with various names and people of different states follow different traditions. But, what makes Holi so unique and special is the spirit of it which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated.

