Kiren Rijiju Confirms Return Of Missing Arunachal Youths; Handover To Take Place Tomorrow

Amid the LAC faceoff, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday revealed that the People's Liberation Army of China had intimated the Indian Army of handing over the 5 missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh on September 12. On Tuesday, the Chinese Army responded to a hotline message from the Indian side, confirming that the youths had been found. According to Rijiju, the 5 youths will be handed over by China at a designated location.

The Chinese PLA has confirmed to Indian Army to hand over the youths from Arunachal Pradesh to our side. The handing over is likely to take place anytime tomorrow i.e. 12th September 2020 at a designated location. https://t.co/UaM9IIZl56 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 11, 2020

Read: China Says 'no Details On Abduction' After Indian Army Dials PLA About 5 Arunachal Teens

The disappearance of youths

The disappearance of five people from Arunachal Pradesh came to the fore when Pasighat West MLA Ninong Ering raised the issue. Claiming that the youths from the Upper Subansiri district had been abducted by PLA, he called for a befitting reply to China. Reportedly, the family members of the missing persons in Nacho approached the Indian Army on September 5.

They stated that the youths had gone for an outing towards Tungdhara and have not come back. Expressing the apprehension that they might have unintentionally crossed the Line of Actual Control, the kin requested the Army and district administration for help. As per reports, two of their friends who managed to return home also indicated that the youths had been abducted.

SHOCKING NEWS: Five people from Upper Subansiri district of our state Arunachal Pradesh have reportedly been ‘abducted’ by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA).



Few months earlier,a similar incident happened. A befitting reply must be given to #PLA and #CCPChina. @PMOIndia https://t.co/8gRdGsQfId pic.twitter.com/KbDMJ3bUi2 — Ninong Ering (@ninong_erring) September 4, 2020

Read: India-China Standoff: Ladakh MP Meets Villagers From Chushul, Discusses Border Situation

The LAC faceoff

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on June 15 when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. In the standoff period, multiple rounds of Corps Commander-level meetings and WMCC talks have been held between India and China. However, the Chinese side provoked on multiple occasions at the end of August.

On Thursday, the EAM held a discussion with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. As per the Ministry of External Affairs, they agreed on adhering to the consensus of their respective leaders on developing bilateral ties and not allowing differences to become disputes. Maintaining that the current situation in the border areas was not in the interest of either side, they stressed that troops of both nations should continue talks and quickly disengage.