Kiren Rijiju Hails Railway Ministry's Unique Squat Challenge To Promote Fitness

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently took to Twitter to applaud the unique initiative adopted by the Indian Railway ministry to encourage fitness. In a first, Indian Railways has installed a squat machine at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi which enables people to earn a free platform ticket if they successfully perform 30 squats in 180 seconds.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share the initiative encouraging the Fit India moment saying that it is beneficial in two ways, making people fit and saving their money.

फिटनेस के साथ बचत भी: दिल्ली के आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर फिटनेस को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अनूठा प्रयोग किया गया है।



यहां लगाई गई मशीन के सामने एक्सरसाइज करने पर प्लेटफार्म टिकट निशुल्क लिया जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/RL79nKEJBp — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2020

Kiren Rijiju was quick to comment on the post. Rijju urged people to join the initiative by PM Modi and shared the details of the initiative.

'Superb Innovation'

Meanwhile, Netizens lauded the one-of -its kid initiative. Many also posted pictures of a similar fitness encouraging act by other railway stations.

Wao. This should be implemented at all stations — randhir n randhir (@i_m_randhir) February 21, 2020

ट्रेन अगर 5 घंटे लेट हो गई,



तो आप एक्सरसाइज करके अपने टिकट को फ्री करवा सकते हो 😀😀😂 — R K Rajasthani 🕊 (@Rkmeena93) February 21, 2020

What a superb innovation of indian railway.....It'll help the people for fitness & it'll also aware about fitness...... — @gsD.krishna (@GhanshyamDeora3) February 21, 2020

