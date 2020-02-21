Kiren Rijiju Hails Railway Ministry's Unique Squat Challenge To Promote Fitness

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently took to Twitter to applaud the unique initiative adopted by the Indian Railway ministry to encourage fitness. In a first, Indian Railways has installed a squat machine at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi which enables people to earn a free platform ticket if they successfully perform 30 squats in 180 seconds.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share the initiative encouraging the Fit India moment saying that it is beneficial in two ways, making people fit and saving their money.
फिटनेस के साथ बचत भी: दिल्ली के आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर फिटनेस को प्रोत्साहित करने के लिए अनूठा प्रयोग किया गया है।— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2020
यहां लगाई गई मशीन के सामने एक्सरसाइज करने पर प्लेटफार्म टिकट निशुल्क लिया जा सकता है। pic.twitter.com/RL79nKEJBp
Kiren Rijiju was quick to comment on the post. Rijju urged people to join the initiative by PM Modi and shared the details of the initiative.
रेल मंत्री @PiyushGoyal जी का एक अनोखा तथा गजब का प्रयोग। स्वास्थ्य के साथ बचत भी! दिल्ली के आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन पर लगाई गयी यह मशीन के सामने व्यायाम करने से प्लाट्फ़ोर्म टिकट निशलक मिल सकता है। आइए हम सब, प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi जी के #FitIndiaMovement पहल से जुड़ें। https://t.co/VrLLzjwd9K— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 21, 2020
Meanwhile, Netizens lauded the one-of -its kid initiative. Many also posted pictures of a similar fitness encouraging act by other railway stations.
Wao. This should be implemented at all stations— randhir n randhir (@i_m_randhir) February 21, 2020
ट्रेन अगर 5 घंटे लेट हो गई,— R K Rajasthani 🕊 (@Rkmeena93) February 21, 2020
तो आप एक्सरसाइज करके अपने टिकट को फ्री करवा सकते हो 😀😀😂
In raidurgam metro station in Hyderabad. @ltmhyd pic.twitter.com/5BYK0Q5401— HarishMunigela (@HarishMunigela) February 21, 2020
What a superb innovation of indian railway.....It'll help the people for fitness & it'll also aware about fitness......— @gsD.krishna (@GhanshyamDeora3) February 21, 2020
