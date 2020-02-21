The Debate
Kiren Rijiju Hails Railway Ministry's Unique Squat Challenge To Promote Fitness

General News

Assam lawmaker Kiren Rijiju recently took to Twitter to applaud the unique initiative of the the Indian Railway ministry to encourage fitness

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kiren Rijiju says 'gazab ka prayog' after railway ministry installs squat machine

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju recently took to Twitter to applaud the unique initiative adopted by the Indian Railway ministry to encourage fitness. In a first, Indian Railways has installed a squat machine at Anand Vihar railway station in Delhi which enables people to earn a free platform ticket if they successfully perform 30 squats in 180 seconds. 

Read: Railway Ministry Shares Horrifying TikTok Video Of Train Stunt Gone Wrong, Issues Advisory

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to share the initiative encouraging the Fit India moment saying that it is beneficial in two ways, making people fit and saving their money.

Read: Goa BJP Chief Says Party Unhappy With Piyush Goyal's 'Mini-Portugal' Remark

Kiren Rijiju was quick to comment on the post. Rijju urged people to join the initiative by PM Modi and shared the details of the initiative. 

'Superb Innovation' 

Meanwhile, Netizens lauded the one-of -its kid initiative. Many also posted pictures of a similar fitness encouraging act by other railway stations. 

Read: Piyush Goyal Shares Video Of Man Falling Off Moving Train, Netizens Demand Action

Read: Indian Railways Installs 'squat Machine' At Station; Sets 30 Squats-180 Seconds Challenge

Published:
