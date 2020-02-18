Piyush Goyal Shares Video Of Man Falling Off Moving Train, Netizens Demand Action

As TikTok is becoming popular in India, more people are putting their lives in danger and performing life-threatening stunts in order to gain followers on the social media platform. One such horrifying video was shared by the Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal that shows an accident involving a young man while performing a stunt on a moving train. In the video, a man can be seen performing stunts in a moving train before losing his balance and tumbling on the rail tracks while onlookers watch in horror. However, it appears that the man was unhurt as he eventually stood up and signalled that he is okay.

Video gets over 26k views

Piyush Goyal shared the video with a caption that translates to, "Performing stunts on a moving train is an act of foolishness and not bravery. Your life is priceless, don't put it in danger. Abide by the rules and enjoy the safe journey." The video has garnered more than 26,000 views hours after the minister shared it on Twitter. The video shook the netizens to the core as they saw the man putting his life in danger. Some people even demanded strict action against the man in question as they urged the minister to file a case against him and ban him from travelling by train.

Strict action should be taken against them many times they inspire others to do so.

At least 1 Lakh fine and 1yrs imprisonments — 🇮🇳 Amrit Ranjan 🇮🇳 (@amrit198447) February 18, 2020

File case against such ppl,don't allow them to travel by train atleast 6months ban,then only realise indian railways values — Ram N (@Ram_N_Vijayapur) February 18, 2020

Inkeee khilaaf action liyaa jayee. — ABशार Uल हK (@AbsharHaq) February 18, 2020

बिल्कुल सही कहा आपने सर — Ramnaransen (@ramnaransen) February 18, 2020

Ji bilkul Sahi kaha hai Aapne Hum Sabhi ko is Ghatna se Sikh leni chaiye @PiyushGoyal — Suraj Choubey (@SurajChoubey9) February 18, 2020

