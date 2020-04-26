Bengaluru Hospital Deploys Robot To Serve Food & Medicines To Coronavirus Patients; WATCH

It is rightly said that 'Necessity is the mother of invention' and the same has been proven right yet again by Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital which has deployed robots to serve food and medicines to the COVID-19 patients in the hospital. This innovation will help to reduce the risk of infections to the health care workers and hospital staff who tend to the patients.

The robot is a tray machine with wheels just like a remote-controlled toy car, only more powerful. The machine can carry food trays to patients.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH Karnataka: Bengaluru's Victoria hospital has deployed robot to serve food and medicine to #Coronavirus patients, as a precautionary measure to mitigate the risk of infection to the hospital staff. pic.twitter.com/sQeT4wF0xq — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2020

Discarding human-human contact and battling COVID-19 with innovative measures is paramount at this hour and hence several new innovations have been initiated in India itself for battling COVID-19.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, IIT Roorkee’s Civil Engineering Department professor Kamal Jain said that he has developed a software, which he claimed, can detect COVID-19 within five seconds. He also mentioned that he has already filed a patent for the technique, and has also approached the ICMR for an endorsement.

Meanwhile, IIT Kanpur has developed night vision drones to assist police monitoring COVID hotspots during night time.

The IIT Delhi, meanwhile, has had a Coronavirus test approved by the ICMR.

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3.

In an address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days, that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from social distancing and lockdown. From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today."