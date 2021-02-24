Kolkata Narcotics Case: Cops Arrest BJP's Rakesh Singh & His Two Sons; Allege Escape Bid

BJP leader Rakesh Singh on Tuesday was arrested by West Bengal Police from Galsi in Purba Bardhaman district, in connection with his alleged involvement in a drug seizure case. His two sons were arrested by the narcotics section of the Kolkata police on charges of obstructing and stopping its personnel from entering the residence of the BJP state committee member.

'They were trying to obstruct in police investigations'

"Both of them have been arrested for police investigation following their links with Pamela Goswami. BJP leader Rakesh Singh is also in our custody. Also, all of them were trying to obstruct and interfere in police investigations. Further probe is underway," ANI quoted Kolkata Police as saying.

Rakesh Singh was arrested at a Naka point on the national highway at Galsi by the Purba Bardhaman district police after being alerted by Kolkata Police. According to PTI, Singh was in a car in which he was travelling to an unknown destination along with CISF personnel provided as his security. He will be produced in court on Wednesday.

"It seems he was trying to escape. He had switched to another vehicle probably sensing that we have already started looking for him. He was trying to evade arrest," a top police Kolkata Police officer said, according to PTI.

READ | Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee reaches nephew Abhishek's home before CBI lands to probe Rujira

READ | Gujarat civic polls: BJP retains power with bigger win, Congress routed; AAP on the rise

Earlier in the day, Singh had been summoned by Kolkata Police to appear before its narcotics department in connection with a drug case. He had then told the police that he had left the city for Delhi and will appear before them after returning. BJP state youth leader Pamela Goswami and two others had been arrested in connection with the case.

The BJP leader had moved Calcutta High Court seeking a stay on and quashing of the notice by the police to appear before it on Tuesday as a witness in the case. The HC had dismissed Singh's petition seeking the quashing of the notice by the police.

Pamela Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), was arrested along with a friend and her personal security guard from the New Alipore area of the city on February 19 after about 90 gm of cocaine was seized from her car. She had then alleged that it was a conspiracy by Rakesh Singh.

READ | Rahul Gandhi indulges in 'North vs South India' politics, faces backlash from BJP leaders

READ | Gujarat civic polls: Amit Shah thanks people for BJP's landslide win, slams Congress

(With agency inputs)