Kolkata STF Arrests Top JMB Terrorist Boro Karim In Bengal's Murshidabad District

A Jamaat Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) terrorist was arrested on Friday morning from a hideout in Suti in Murshidabad district by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police. Kolkata STF along with the local faction of West Bengal Police in Jangipur nabbed Abdul Karim.

The accused Abdul Karim alias Boro Karim was wanted in connection with a warrant issued way back on 29th November 2017. "He was the main leader of the Dhuliyan module and would actively supply logistics and support, shelter top leaders like Saleuddin." said a senior level officer of Kolkata STF. In 2018, STF had seized a substantial quantity of explosives and material from Karim's house during a sudden raid, but he escaped and STF had been trying to nab him since.

'One of the top 3 wanted JMB terrorist'

Karim's name was mentioned as the main operative also by JMB terrorists in Bangladesh during their interrogation. Karim was one of the top three wanted JMB terrorists in India. Karim is said to have a connection in the 2018 Bodh Gaya blast case. However, Karim has not been named in the National Investigative Agency(NIA) charge sheet in the Bodh Gaya case, though he has been under the scanner. Five persons were arrested by the NIA in connection with the case.

The blast dates back to January 2018 when a low-intensity bomb exploded in Bodh Gaya in Bihar a few hours after Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama’s sermon at the Mahabodhi temple.

